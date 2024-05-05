Cherry Cola Dump Cake Recipe

If you are looking for an easy dessert that doesn't skimp on flavor, you'd be hard-pressed to find one much easier than a dump cake. They are nearly effortless, and this cherry cola dump cake from recipe developer Jessica Morone is no exception but still manages to keep things interesting. This four-ingredient recipe is where convenience meets irresistible flavor — it combines the nostalgic taste of fizzy cola with the rich sweetness of chocolate and the tartness of cherries all in one easy dessert.

Many dump cake recipes use butter as the main liquid component, but this recipe uses cola instead. "Adding soda to a dump cake adds moisture to the cake, helps the cake rise, and also gives the cake its signature cola flavor," Morone tells us. This leads to a soft, pillowy chocolate cake that is packed with flavor and goes perfectly with the brightness of the cherry filling. While perfect as it is, Morone notes that finishing off with "some vanilla ice cream on top is great for the extra indulgence that you get from the creaminess of the ice cream contrasting with the gooey chocolate cake." Perfect for both busy weeknights and special occasions, this recipe promises to satisfy every sweet craving with minimal effort required.