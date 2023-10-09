The Case For Adding Soda To Dump Cake

Dump cake, despite its misleading name, is a treasure. Not only because making it requires about the same effort as tying your shoe, but it's also incredibly delicious. Dump cake is cake made simple — and you can make it even easier by leaving out the leavening agents altogether and replacing them with carbonated soda. It sounds wild, but this is actually a multi-purpose, ingenious trick that cuts down on ingredients as well as steps: Adding soda provides the dump cake batter with sugar, typically all the needed liquid, and it's got leavening bubbles to boot — that's half a cake right there.

Soda has carbon dioxide bubbles that do precisely what baking soda or powder do. Carbon dioxide creates air in the batter and helps the cake rise; soda kills a few birds with one fizzy stone. You can, of course, assemble dry ingredients from scratch, but if you've got a box of cake mix and a can of soda, you got yourself a dump cake.