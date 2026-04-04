I Tried 7 Funfetti Boxed Cake Mixes And Ranked Them

When it comes to selecting a cake flavor for an event, there's certainly no shortage of options. Whether you opt for boxed chocolate cake mixes or decide to go with a homemade version of a classic white cake, there are fewer desserts more crowd-pleasing than a good old frosted cake. Of course, if you want the cake to really scream celebration and literally burst with color, then Funfetti cake is really the only way to go.

Funfetti is a colorful cake that became a '90s birthday party staple, and it's really not all that different from classic white or vanilla cakes. This celebration cake tends to have a prominent flavor reminiscent of imitation vanilla, while those hallmark colorful sprinkles — which ideally add even more sweetness — are perhaps its most important aspect.

It's totally possible to make Funfetti cake from-scratch, but there are quite a few reputable boxed Funfetti cake mixes on the market — so, I purchased, baked, and tried seven of them to find the best of the best. To me, a good Funfetti cake is sweeter than your average confection. It really plays up that imitation vanilla flavor, and it has the perfect pop of colorful sprinkles to add flavor and improve the visual and textural appeal. As such, these were the key factors I used to rank each cake mix. Of course, the texture of any cake can be a deal-breaker, so I also paid attention which of these baked to attain a perfect crumb (or at least as close as you can get with box mix), and of course, those that didn't.