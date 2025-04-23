13 Boxed Chocolate Cake Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

I would consider myself to be a prolific home baker. I love nothing more than whipping up a whimsical and fun cookie recipe or experimenting with a batch of savory muffins now and again. Despite the fact that I love from-scratch baked goods, I always have a box of cake mix in my pantry. Sure you can make your own cake from scratch, but cake mix can be repurposed for so many other things, including cookies, ice cream, and fruit crisps. It's also reliable, consistent, and easy to use; all you need to do is measure out your add-ins like oil and eggs, stir, and bake.

I tested the best packaged vanilla cake mix brands for a previous review, but now I want to see how the chocolate mixes stood up against one another and decide which brand reigns supreme. I purchased an array of chocolate cake mix brands from a few local grocery stores, prepared and baked them according to the directions on the packages, and ranked them based on their flavor and texture. After all, life is too short to settle for bad cake; hopefully, this list will give you some insight on which brands to buy and which to stay away from.