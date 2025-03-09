14 Dolly Parton Baking Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

If you should know one thing about me, it's that I'm always skeptical about celebrity endorsements. Maybe it's just my years of experience in the marketing world or the number of times I've been scorned by a product that an influencer or celebrity said was "good" but turned out to be anything but. So when I saw Dolly Parton's Duncan Hines products popping up at my local Walmart, I couldn't help but sneer.

Duncan Hines products are good, I won't deny that, so I'm curious as to why the brand needed to slap Parton — in the form of an image that looks nothing like her, if I'm being honest — onto these packages, deck them out in all things pink, and market them as a sweet, Southern belle-approved treat. I'll admit that I have had run-ins with the Dolly Parton line in previous product tastings (Dolly Parton even has a new line of frozen meals featuring Southern classics), but I wanted to see if Parton truly knows what she's endorsing or if she's better off sticking to the music business. So, I prepared and baked as many of her boxed baking mixes as I could find myself before I ranked them from worst to best, based on factors like flavor and texture as well as how they compared to other cakes, cookies, or muffins that I've had before.