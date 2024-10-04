6 Store-Bought Frozen Cakes, Ranked

Baking a cake for someone for a special occasion is one of the nicest and most hospitable things that you can do. But, let's be honest — who has enough time to bake a sponge, cool it, frost it, and decorate it? That's right — not you.

The frozen cake market has come so far that you can find nearly any type of cake tucked into the frozen aisle of your local grocery store. All you need to do is pick one up, let it defrost in your fridge, and you'll have copious slices of cake waiting for you to taste and enjoy. There's virtually no mess, and as long as you select a good frozen cake, the folks you're serving it to may just think it's homemade.

For this review, I stuck to tasting and reviewing some basic cakes and excluded store-bought cheesecakes (read as: glorified cheese pies) and ice cream cakes (which I despise, on account of both their texture and the fact that they are just confused ice cream sundaes). My top considerations for a good store-bought cake were its texture, both for the sponge and the frosting (if applicable), as well its taste. I wanted to find a cake that I could legitimately serve to family and friends. Was I able to succeed in this quest? Read on to find out.