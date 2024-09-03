6 Frozen Store-Bought Cheesecakes, Ranked Worst To Best

It is no easy feat to bake the perfect cheesecake at home. I know this firsthand, considering the number of run-ins I've had with cracked cheesecakes over the years. But luckily for me, and for other home bakers who have thrown in the towel on creating this classic dessert, there's an easy solution lurking in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store.

Frozen cheesecake is a super-easy item to purchase and enjoy. It comes preassembled, so all you need to do is leave it in your fridge overnight to thaw before slicing into it and serving it after dinner. There's no mixing, stirring, or (worst of all) baking involved. The only work you need to put in is to find a brand with an excellent flavor and texture that you'd feel proud to serve.

To ease this process for you, I've done the legwork of locating, purchasing, and sampling some of the most popular and widely accessible store-bought frozen cheesecake brands on the market, so you don't have to. I tasted each one and ranked them on flavor (both of the crust and the filling), texture, and overall value of the cake itself.