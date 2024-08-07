9 Ways To Upgrade A Store-Bought Cake

Baking a cake from scratch is, for many of us, a good idea in practice, but in reality, it just doesn't mesh with our schedules. Maybe you're too busy with your work or your family, or you just can't imagine making a dessert from scratch when you're already meal-prepping regularly. But just because you don't have the time to cook a cake from scratch doesn't mean you're completely relegated to the bakery section of your local grocery store. By learning how to upgrade a store-bought cake, you can create an impressive dessert that requires no bake time at all.

I've talked to baking experts Mogau Seshoene, author of "Hosting with the Lazy Makoti", and recipe developer Amy Hand of The Skillful Cook and created this list of some of the easiest ways you can upgrade a store-bought cake. These tips and tricks can ensure you always have a delicious dessert on hand without even having to take out your mixer. Whether you already consider yourself a pro baker or you've never made a cake in your life, these store-bought cake ideas can up your dessert game on even the busiest of days.