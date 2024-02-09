Cookie Cutters Are The Secret To Decorating Pie Like A Pro

If you want to make pretty desserts and feel you don't have a creative bone in your body, take out a few cookie cutters for design inspiration. Whether you use cookie cutters as stencils to block out surface areas before dusting fine sheets of powdered sugar onto cakes or set delicately cut pieces of dough on top of your next apple pie, easy-to-use cookie cutters are your gateway to decorating success.

When it comes to using the baking tool, it's easy to think of it for one purpose: cutting cookies (it's in the name, after all). But don't let its unspoken versatility fool you. With pieces of cut dough from your cookie cutter, you can layer, line, and design your way to aesthetic accomplishment, and your desserts will garner appreciative glances from dinner party guests.

Using small hearts, stars, leaves, or circles, you can create unique presentations for tarts, breads, and cakes. Arranging pieces of cut dough on top of your cakes gives you the flexibility to experiment with different designs, and if you do happen to make an erroneous placement, you can easily remove pieces and rearrange them before baking.