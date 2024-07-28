5 Store-Bought Ice Cream Cakes You Should Try For Your Next Party

Ice cream has long been associated with celebratory occasions — winning a big game, acing a test, or simply surviving a hot day. When this rewarding treat is combined with cake, the icon of parties, something beautiful is born: ice cream cake, the offspring of two adored desserts.

Having a summer birthday, ice cream cakes were always a must for me. Each year I would beg to blow out my candles over a frozen cake, and my parents would reluctantly agree, knowing full well that only about a third of the confection would survive the summer heat. Ice cream cakes might not last long, but they will always make summertime parties more fun.

While some of these delights veer more toward the ice cream side and just so happen to be in the shape of a cake, many have unexpected layers of frosting, candy, and baked goodies. Making the perfect ice cream cake at home has its advantages, like having free rein over flavors and mix-ins, but it's a taxing process. Plenty of gourmet ice cream shops create stunning ice cream cakes to order, but if you're short on time or money, many grocery store chains carry a few classic confections, offering different flavors intended to provide something for everyone. I scoured every supermarket I could find to hunt down the most popular store-bought ice cream cakes and determine which are worthwhile for your next party.