The Absolute Best Type Of Frosting To Use On An Ice Cream Cake
You've just handcrafted an exquisite ice cream cake, with layers of velvety ice cream sandwiched between decadent sponge cakes. It's a masterpiece, but now, a challenge arises. What is the best type of frosting for your ice cream cake? Should you go with buttercream or a simple whipped cream? With ice cream cakes, traditional buttercream may harden excessively, especially when frozen or refrigerated. You're better off with whipped cream, but not just any old whipped cream. The absolute best type of frosting to use on an ice cream cake is stabilized whipped cream frosting.
This frosting is a game-changer. First, it's not too sweet, so it doesn't overpower the ice cream cake. The texture remains luxuriously light instead of frosty. Stabilized whipped cream also has an unmatched consistency. While feather-light and airy, it's still firm enough to retain its shape, and the secret ingredient that makes stabilized whipped cream the perfect ice cream cake frosting is unflavored gelatin.
To make stabilized whipped cream, use unflavored gelatin
Making perfect stabilized whipped cream frosting is a straightforward process. First, you'll need cold heavy cream as the foundation. Using a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or by hand with a whisk, whip the cream (with any added ingredients) until soft peaks form. As this unfolds, dissolve unflavored gelatin in warm to hot water. As the gelatin mixture cools, it will thicken. Don't allow it to solidify; immediately introduce the cooled gelatin mixture by gradually drizzling it into your whipped cream. Then, whip the cream until firm to stiff peaks form. The gelatin will help the whipped cream frosting keep its structure.
Your frosting is now ready, so spread it over your ice cream cake or use it to pipe designs. Rest assured, they will hold beautifully. Every spoonful of your cake will now have the added delight of this velvety and airy topping. Each bite will be creamy but not overwhelming. With its flawless frosting, your ice cream cake is set to be the star of any dessert table or party.