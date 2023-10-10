The Absolute Best Type Of Frosting To Use On An Ice Cream Cake

You've just handcrafted an exquisite ice cream cake, with layers of velvety ice cream sandwiched between decadent sponge cakes. It's a masterpiece, but now, a challenge arises. What is the best type of frosting for your ice cream cake? Should you go with buttercream or a simple whipped cream? With ice cream cakes, traditional buttercream may harden excessively, especially when frozen or refrigerated. You're better off with whipped cream, but not just any old whipped cream. The absolute best type of frosting to use on an ice cream cake is stabilized whipped cream frosting.

This frosting is a game-changer. First, it's not too sweet, so it doesn't overpower the ice cream cake. The texture remains luxuriously light instead of frosty. Stabilized whipped cream also has an unmatched consistency. While feather-light and airy, it's still firm enough to retain its shape, and the secret ingredient that makes stabilized whipped cream the perfect ice cream cake frosting is unflavored gelatin.