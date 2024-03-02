The Melty Accident That Lead To The Creation Of Soft Serve Ice Cream

Imagine a world without Fudgie the Whale. It would be a joyless reality of facing one birthday after another without the iconic whale-shaped ice cream cake made possible by the invention of soft serve ice cream. If not for an unfortunate bit of car trouble and a quick-thinking ice cream entrepreneur, that could have been our sad fate. But thankfully it's not, and here's why.

In 1932, Greek immigrant Athanasios Thomas Karvelas bought a used truck and opened a mobile ice cream business, a precursor to today's roving ice cream man. Two years later, in 1934, the truck broke down at the worst possible time. It was Memorial Day Weekend in New York and it was hot. Confident he'd make a killing selling ice cream to sunburned revelers, Karvelas was on his way to the beach, but he didn't make it. A flat tire stopped him in his tracks. Karvelas knew he had to act fast.

As his inventory began to melt, Karvelas considered his options. He noticed a nearby pottery shop and ran over to see if he could somehow hook up to their electricity to save the ice cream. As that effort proved fruitless, Karvelas noticed something extraordinary; people were gathering around his broken-down truck hoping to buy some of his, by now, soft ice cream. Recognizing an opportunity, Karvelas set up a makeshift bench and served his unexpected, and sun-drenched, customers. The rest, as they say, is history.