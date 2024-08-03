12 Store-Bought Sorbets, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've ever wanted to know what lemon Pledge tastes like, eating this limone (lemon) flavor from Taste of Inspirations would be a good start. I like a subtle lemon treat here and there, since it can really provide a shivery, citrusy flavor that will curtail some of the sweetness inherent to a sorbet. But this Taste of Inspirations flavor was far too synthetic.

The lemon essence of this ice cream, like the strawberry from the same brand, was really artificial, and tasted almost like someone dumped an entire container of lemon extract into mousse, gave it a stir, and served it in a bowl. There's no "hint" of lemon here — it hits you like a truck the second you take a bite and sticks around until far after you've finished your spoonful.

Lemon, as a whole, is a flavor that you have to be very light-handed with because it can get syrupy rather fast. It's clear that Taste of Inspirations missed the memo on that one, because this sorbet just ain't it. I could foresee blending this treat with water and ice to make a frozen lemonade, but as it is now, it's far too concentrated to eat with a spoon from the container. Take its highlighter yellow color as a warning and leave this one in the freezer aisle.