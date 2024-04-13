10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making A Refreshing Sorbet

Sorbet made right is hard to beat. It's creamy, cold, and satisfying. And making your sorbet — not buying it premade — is a rewarding endeavor, one that takes little time and delivers in a big way. Making your own sorbet also gives you a chance to unleash your creativity. You can play with the ingredients, perfect the texture, and get the flavor right. Sorbet is a chameleon dessert that will adjust to fit your mood. If it's a hot, sunny day, you need only a scoop on a cone. If you're preparing for an elegant occasion, bring out the crystal dessert dishes, add a berry or yogurt sauce, and a Sumatra espresso. If it's fall or winter, choose grapes or blood oranges. Want to show off? Use that homemade sorbet in a stellar dessert like baked Alaska. From mango to Moscow mule, and from lemon verbena to spiced apple cider, there's a refreshing sorbet flavor to please just about anyone. Although sorbet, gelato, sherbet, and granita are closely related, sorbet — unlike ice cream and sherbet — is dairy-free, so it's the perfect choice for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet.

There's another side to sorbet that's not quite so elegant. Cold brick, anyone? Watery, sherbet puddle in a dish? Sticky texture? We've all had sorbet go south, and for many, the fear of repeating that disaster keeps them from enjoying this versatile treat. No more, though. Avoid these errors, and your sorbet will turn out every time.