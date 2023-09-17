5-Ingredient Basil Citrus Granita Recipe

Move over, ice cream. Step aside, sorbet. This recipe is all about granita, a frozen treat that rivals all others. Originating in Sicily, granita has long been a simple but sweet mixture of sugar, water, and flavoring, frozen in a specific way so as to produce a smooth, slightly icy texture. The granita texture is not unlike sorbet or shaved ice, but instead of being shaved before serving, the granita mixture is agitated as it freezes and served as a smooth scoop.

While we tend to think of frozen sweets as desserts, granita is actually the opposite. Granita is a breakfast food eaten with brioche, which, according to Italy Magazine, is said to have been invented around the same time. If you'd rather not tempt the kids (or yourself) with ice cream before noon, don't worry – granita is still enjoyed as a snack and dessert by many outside of Sicily.

That being said, traditional granita flavors are those that pair well with espresso and pastries, such as almond, chocolate, mulberry, and lemon. This granita recipe shared by developer Michelle McGlinn is a simple variation on a classic Sicilian flavor, combining tart lemon with zesty lime and savory basil. The basil complements the bright flavors, giving the granita a sophisticated taste behind all the sugar. Plus, it pairs perfectly with pancakes –- come on, we know you want to try it.