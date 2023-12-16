Roast Fresh Fruit For A More Flavorful Sorbet

Sorbet is a light and refreshing dessert that is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. The most basic sorbet recipes require only fruit, sugar, and a little bit of effort. No fancy equipment is needed either, making it an excellent treat to throw together at home for guests or even just for yourself. If you feel like going the extra mile, however, we recommend taking the time to roast your fruit before putting together your sorbet to make it extra special.

Roasting fruit is a fantastic way to elevate any kind of recipe in which they are used. Primarily, the technique concentrates the juicy, sweet flavors of the produce, making the flavors more intense and sophisticated. This is especially helpful since we don't taste cold foods as well as we do hot ones. Additionally, the heat from the act of roasting fruit helps to slightly caramelize the natural sugars contained in fruit, making the flavor even more layered and delectable.