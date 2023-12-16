Ranking Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream From 13 Popular Brands

I scream, you scream, we all scream for chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. It's a flavor that's beloved by not only children, who arguably eat it just for the heavenly chunks of cookie dough studded within the folds of soft vanilla ice cream but also adults who are looking to get out of the traditional rut of vanilla without airing into something too exciting. Cookie dough is a flavor that can be served straight out of the container (our go-to) or used as a base for a delicious dessert sundae.

The grocery store aisle will yield many options for chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream in everything from pints to gallon containers. We've selected some of the top cookie dough frozen dessert brands to rank and review based on factors including the base flavor, prevalence of cookie dough pieces, and price relative to the quality of the ice cream. Here are some of our favorites from a self-proclaimed ice cream connoisseur.