11 Boxed Muffin Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

Muffins are a favorite among coffee shop patrons, children, and those who crave easy Sunday mornings in bed. The smell of baking muffins just wafting from the kitchen is enough to pull anyone out of a deep slumber. And the best part is, you don't even have to go through the arduous task of measuring and mixing up your dry ingredients, or even sourcing out a pint of high-quality berries for your recipe. You can just pick up a box of muffin mix from your grocery store and be on your way.

I've always made a homemade batch whenever the craving hit. But, I can see how the convenience factor would be enough for someone to add a box to their cart. I purchased, made, and sampled several different brands of muffin mix to see which one was the tastiest. In order to standardize this review, I selected all blueberry mixes, as many brands carry this flavor of mix in their lineups. So if one of them suits your fancy, you may be able to find other muffin flavors, like cranberry, chocolate chip, and more.

I used several factors to compare these mixes. I wanted a soft buttery crumb, a fair distribution of blueberries, and a solid golden brown color.