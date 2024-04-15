12 Store-Bought Biscuit Mixes, Ranked

The baking aisle at the grocery store is a haven for people who like the idea of baking but not the legwork of measuring, mixing, and creating elaborate cakes, cornbread, and other treats from scratch. Rest assured, though, that if you find yourself grabbing a box of pre-made mix from the grocery store, you are no less of a baker than someone who makes everything themselves. If anything, you work smarter — not harder.

Biscuit mixes, like packaged cake mixes, can be great ingredients to keep in your pantry. Generally, these powders are very simple to use; all you have to do is add a liquid ingredient, like milk or water, and you'll have a batter that you can adapt into drop biscuits or cut-out biscuits. Not all biscuit mixes are created equal, though. So, to help you decide which ones to add to your cart, I selected and tested some of the most popular brands. I prepared each according to the recommended recipe and ranked them based on factors like flavor, texture, and ease of use.