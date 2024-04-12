8 Baking Sheet Mistakes You Should Avoid, According To A Personal Chef

There's more to choosing a baking sheet than you might think. One trip down a kitchen store's cookware aisle might overwhelm you with the variety of options available. Should you choose a small sheet or a large one? Do you need a nonstick coating? Should your baking sheet have a rim? Is a baking sheet with a light or dark color the right one for you?

Consider how you'll use your baking sheet before purchasing it. If you're looking for a sheet to bake cookies on, choose a rimless baking sheet. The terms "cookie sheet" and "baking sheet" are used interchangeably, but they're not the same. Baking sheets have a raised rim on all four sides of the pan. Cookie sheets typically have only one raised edge meant for use as a handle. Rimmed baking sheets can be used to bake cookies and other foods like meats and vegetables. The rim helps keep the juices from spilling.

Color is another thing to consider. Pans with a darker surface will cause your food to brown more because darker colors absorb more heat.

The half-sheet pan, which measures 13 by 18 inches, is the standard baking sheet size most chefs use. They were my go-to at work and what I use in my home kitchen. Larger and smaller options are available. Choose the best size for your cooking needs. Nonstick pans make clean-up a breeze, but the coating will eventually wear off. Uncoated pans may last longer.