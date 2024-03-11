This Is How To Substitute Unsalted Butter For Salted In Your Dishes

If you spend any time cooking or baking, then you know that butter is a frequent ingredient needed for dishes — and there are even plenty of recipes where butter is front and center. When a recipe calls for butter, it usually specifies one of the two main types: salted or unsalted. But what do you do if a recipe calls for salted butter but all you have on hand is unsalted? Luckily, this is an easy fix.

For every stick of unsalted butter that you use, simply add ¼ teaspoon of salt to the recipe — this is approximately the amount of salt found in salted butter (although it may differ slightly between butter brands). So, keep this tip in mind when you're missing the right kind of butter. As a bonus, the reverse also works: If you only have salted butter when a recipe calls for unsalted, simply remove ¼ teaspoon of salt from the mix.

However, there is the off chance that a recipe doesn't call for any salt at all — though this is unlikely as it seems to show up in recipes even more often than butter does. But just keep in mind that, in this case, the dish will be saltier than intended if you use salted butter in place of unsalted.