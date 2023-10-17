32 Buttery Recipes To Make This Fall

While most of us aren't eating butter all by itself, we certainly are incorporating it into just about any recipe possible. Butter is a versatile ingredient that one can use in both casual and sophisticated contexts; whether you slather butter on your morning toast, use some to fry a grilled cheese sandwich, or baste some onto a freshly seared steak, the rich dairy product makes just about anything taste better.

Though butter is a year-round ingredient that has no particular seasonal ties, there's no denying that a warm, comforting, buttery meal tastes much better during cooler months. Indeed, buttery meals are especially satisfying in the fall, but we're not just talking about savory dinner dishes. From butter cookies to brown butter banana bread, everyone's favorite churned cream works exceedingly well in baked goods, too, so there's really no stopping how much use you can get out of the refrigerator staple.