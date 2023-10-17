32 Buttery Recipes To Make This Fall
While most of us aren't eating butter all by itself, we certainly are incorporating it into just about any recipe possible. Butter is a versatile ingredient that one can use in both casual and sophisticated contexts; whether you slather butter on your morning toast, use some to fry a grilled cheese sandwich, or baste some onto a freshly seared steak, the rich dairy product makes just about anything taste better.
Though butter is a year-round ingredient that has no particular seasonal ties, there's no denying that a warm, comforting, buttery meal tastes much better during cooler months. Indeed, buttery meals are especially satisfying in the fall, but we're not just talking about savory dinner dishes. From butter cookies to brown butter banana bread, everyone's favorite churned cream works exceedingly well in baked goods, too, so there's really no stopping how much use you can get out of the refrigerator staple.
1. Creamy Garlic Butter Noodles
Though butter noodles have somewhat of a reputation for being a picky eater's go-to, these creamy garlic butter noodles prove that you can elevate even the simplest of dishes. Because, let's be real — sometimes you don't want a fancy sauce with your pasta, you just want rich and creamy butter.
This recipe elevates typical butter noodles by throwing garlic, lemon juice, and fresh parsley into the mix. Easy, rich, and surprisingly creamy, these noodles make for the ideal comfort meal for kids and adults alike.
Recipe: Creamy Garlic Butter Noodles
2. Honey Apple Butter
This honey apple butter doesn't technically include actual butter, but the sentiment is still there. You'll find ingredients like apples, brown sugar, honey, and a plethora of spices that come together to make a delightful spread that pairs quite well with butter on a slice of toast, should you opt to use it that way.
Of course, this honey apple butter isn't limited to just toast. Enjoy it on pancakes, waffles, crumpets — you could even dollop some onto a bowl of ice cream.
Recipe: Honey Apple Butter
3. Kentucky Bourbon Butter Cake
Nearly every type of cake includes butter, but not every cake bears butter right in its name. This Kentucky bourbon butter cake is an exception, of course, and as the name aptly gives away, you'll find plenty of butter and bourbon in this booze-infused treat.
This is the type of cake to whip up when you have guests to feed. It feeds 12, looks effortlessly elegant thanks to its bundt shape, and conveniently pairs well alongside a glass of wine, or better yet, bourbon.
Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Butter Cake
4. Chateaubriand and Savory Compound Butter
This chateaubriand recipe is something of a two-for-one special — not only do you get an exceptional cut of meat cooked to absolute perfection, but you also get a mushroom-infused compound butter to top it all off.
If you follow this recipe to a T then you'll end up with a medium-rare chateaubriand. You can cook it more well done if you'd like, but one thing you absolutely shouldn't skimp on is the compound butter, which is full of herby, garlicky, mushroomy flavor.
5. 3-Ingredient Garlic Butter
Garlic butter is such a delicacy that you might be surprised to learn that it really is quite easy to make at home. Indeed, all you need is garlic and butter — well, maybe some fresh parsley, too.
Because this is such a bare-bones recipe, it is a good idea to go for the fancy butter so that your final creation will taste as delicious as possible. And you don't have to go all-out when it comes to serving; a simple slice of sourdough is the perfect accompaniment.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Garlic Butter
6. Creamy Saffron Butter Pasta
If you've never cooked with saffron before, then you're missing out. It's one of the most expensive spices in the world and has quite a global history, but you can incorporate saffron right in your own kitchen, and into a familiar butter pasta dish at that.
Luckily, only a very small amount of saffron is needed to make an impact on your creamy butter pasta, so you won't break the bank making this meal — though you will be doing your taste buds a favor.
Recipe: Creamy Saffron Butter Pasta
7. Coffee Butter
You've heard of compound butter, you've heard of apple butter, and you've likely heard of peanut butter, too — but what about coffee butter? We probably got you there, but just because you haven't heard of such a delicacy before doesn't mean you shouldn't try it.
Now, you'll notice that there isn't actually butter in the ingredient list, but that's because you'll be making your own butter with this recipe, and a coffee-infused one at that. The only thing that pairs better with your morning coffee than buttered toast? Coffee-infused buttered toast.
Recipe: Coffee Butter
8. Brown Butter Banana Bread
Brown butter is this magical result of simmering butter on the stovetop until it darkens and takes on a warm, nutty flavor profile. Naturally, brown butter elevates average baked goods into something quite spectacular — take, for example, this brown butter banana bread.
Aside from the 5 minutes it takes to brown the butter, this recipe isn't any more time or labor-intensive than your average banana bread. Though it certainly does taste better than your average bread — pair it with nut butter to hone in on the nutty flavor.
Recipe: Brown Butter Banana Bread
9. Garlic Butter Chicken Thighs
The only thing better than baked chicken thighs are those baked in rich garlic butter, which amps up the flavor of the chicken without calling for any more work or fuss. And when we mention garlic butter, we mean business — this recipe incorporates a whopping 20 cloves, so you know it's going to be ultra garlicky.
Ideal for busy weeknights, you can whip up these chicken thighs with just six ingredients and in less than an hour. Pair these juicy, buttery chicken thighs with roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes to round out the meal.
Recipe: Garlic Butter Chicken Thighs
10. Old-Fashioned Butter Cookies
Butter cookies may not be the most popular type of cookie out there, but after you make this recipe, they just might become your baking go-to. The beauty of butter cookies lies in their simplicity; they don't rely on additions like chocolate chips or raisins to make them exquisite — good old butter does the trick all on its own.
Because these cookies are rich and buttery, they're best paired with a cup of coffee or tea. And, if you do want to dress them up a bit, you could add some sprinkles for a pop of color.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Butter Cookies
11. Homemade Speculoos Cookie Butter
Fans of Biscoff cookies are in for a treat with this Speculoos cookie butter recipe, which tastes just as good (if not better) than the stuff you might buy at Trader Joe's. Smooth, creamy, and loaded with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and cloves, what more could you ask for in homemade cookie butter?
While this cookie butter is delicious on toast or English muffins, you don't necessarily need a vehicle to enjoy it. Grab a spoon and dig in any time a cookie craving hits!
Recipe: Homemade Speculoos Cookie Butter
12. Spiced Honey Butter
Butter is already a great condiment for toast or muffins as-is, but spiced honey butter takes things to a whole new level. While you could buy honey butter from the store, you're much better off making your own so you can control exactly what spices (and how much of each) go in. Plus, this easy recipe takes all of 10 minutes to make, so you've got nothing to lose, especially if your morning fare is in need of a flavor boost.
Recipe: Spiced Honey Butter
13. Brown Butter Sweet Potatoes with Savory Rosemary Streusel
No Thanksgiving spread is complete without sweet potatoes, and if you want to up the ante from sweet potato casserole, then these brown butter sweet potatoes will certainly impress your guests.
The potatoes themselves actually take a backseat in this recipe. The brown butter, rosemary-infused streusel topping is the real star, resulting in a dish fancy enough for a holiday meal but easy enough for a weeknight one.
Recipe: Brown Butter Sweet Potatoes with Savory Rosemary Streusel
14. Miso-Butter Chicken and Gnocchi
This miso-butter chicken and gnocchi recipe is ideal for those nights when you need something relatively quick and easy but still want it to taste good. White miso paste adds an unexpected umami profile to buttery chicken thighs, and storebought gnocchi adds a simple starch to round out the dish.
All told, this dish will be on your dinner table in 40 minutes flat. Don't forget the sprinkle of chili flakes and Parmesan for the perfect finishing touches.
15. Brown Butter Banana Crumb Muffins
If plain old banana bread just isn't cutting it anymore, then perhaps these brown butter banana crumb muffins will satisfy your sweet tooth. Not only do these breakfast treats come in a convenient on-the-go format, but they feature brown butter for a warm, nutty touch.
Of course, we'd be remiss to not highlight the crumb topping. Brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and walnuts come together to add the perfect balance of sweetness and crunch.
16. Sweet Potato Ravioli
Whether you're looking to impress a date or you want to venture into the world of homemade pasta, this sweet potato ravioli with sage brown butter recipe is a good place to start, especially if you have a ravioli form handy.
From the sweet potato filling to the herbaceous brown butter sauce, this ravioli makes for the perfect fall meal. It's rich, warm, nutty, and of course, nice and buttery.
17. Gooey Brown Butter Cake
Anyone who has had gooey butter cake knows that it's one of the most delicious desserts out there. This recipe stays true to the decadence of the classic dessert, with the warming addition of brown butter.
If you have a box of yellow cake mix taking up space in your pantry, put it to good use with this recipe. That's right, you don't have to worry about making an entire cake from scratch — though one bite will have your guests convinced that you did.
Recipe: Gooey Brown Butter Cake
18. Irish Bread and Butter Pudding
If we told you that layers of white bread and butter could come together to make a rich and delicious dessert, would you believe us? It's okay if the answer is no, but as it turns out, the two unsuspecting ingredients do make something surprisingly tasty.
Of course, there are a few more ingredients that contribute to Irish bread and butter pudding. You'll also need sugar, milk, cinnamon, and raisins to round out the buttery dish.
Recipe: Irish Bread and Butter Pudding
19. Buttery Sugar Cookies
These pretty-in-pink buttery sugar cookies are just perfect for a family function or bake sale. They're incredibly easy to make, with the dough requiring only six ingredients and the frosting requiring three (four if you include the food coloring, which is ultimately optional).
Sweet, soft, and buttery, these cookies are the perfect accompaniment to a morning cup of coffee. They also make for a good afternoon treat, dessert, or midnight snack — essentially, you can't go wrong with these cookies.
Recipe: Buttery Sugar Cookies
20. Hawaiian Butter Mochi
While most of us are familiar with mochi in a little ball form, this Hawaiian butter mochi is more similar to a gooey butter cake or lemon bar. These mochi squares are incredibly dense and rich, and they even come topped off with toasted coconut which helps contrast all of that butter. Of course, there's no denying that butter is the star flavor here, and combined with an irresistibly chewy texture, these Hawaiian mochi are sure to fly off the plate.
Recipe: Hawaiian Butter Mochi
21. Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts may not be the most popular vegetable in your household, but they just might find themselves on the menu more often thanks to this recipe. There's nothing fancy going on here, but the simple addition of butter, garlic, and a touch of salt really transforms sprouts into something quite palatable. The richness of the butter helps cut some of the sprouts' natural bitterness, and we already know that garlic makes everything better, so this vegetable side dish is a no-brainer.
Recipe: Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts
22. Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Of all the types of cookies out there, it'd be silly to argue that anything other than chocolate chip reigns supreme. Even though a classic chocolate chip cookie is plenty delicious on its own, it's always a good idea to switch things up every once in a while, which is exactly what this brown butter-infused recipe does.
Once again, brown butter proves that it can add quite a bit of depth to even the most classic of foods. One bite will prove that the brown butter nuttiness pairs quite well with the chocolate chips in these cookies.
23. Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake
There's never a wrong time to make gooey butter cake, but if there is an absolutely right time to make a pumpkin-infused version, it would be during fall. After all, pumpkin reigns supreme during cooler months, so why not incorporate it into every recipe possible?
Luckily, unlike with some desserts, the pumpkin fits in quite well with the other cake ingredients. The result is a rich, buttery cake that's perfectly spiced and appropriately orange.
Recipe: Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake
24. Gooey Butter Bars
If you like the texture of lemon bars but aren't too keen on the flavor, then these gooey butter bars will become your new dessert go-to. They're dense and chewy, just like a lemon bar, but they taste sweet, buttery, and a little bit creamy.
A big perk of making these bars is that you might not need to make a trip to the grocery store for ingredients. Most inclusions are common fridge and pantry staples, so when a sugar craving hits late at night, whip up these gooey bars for a quick and delicious fix.
Recipe: Gooey Butter Bars
25. Brown Butter Toffee Cookies
The only thing better than a chocolate chip cookie is a brown butter cookie, and the only thing better than a brown butter cookie, we've determined, is a brown butter toffee cookie. Indeed, these delightfully sweet cookies feature toffee chips instead of chocolate ones, which pair oh-so-well with the nutty flavor of the brown butter. When chocolate chip cookies just aren't cutting it anymore, this toffee nut recipe offers enough of a switch-up without veering too far from the original (and successful) formula.
Recipe: Brown Butter Toffee Cookies
26. Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake
For those who won't even consider a dessert that doesn't have chocolate, all of your dreams have come true thanks to this chocolate gooey butter cake recipe. Instead of using white or yellow boxed cake mix like classic recipes call for, you'll cleverly use chocolate mix, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips to accomplish that rich profile.
Other than the chocolate additions, you can expect this cake to taste and feel like any other gooey butter cake. And we mean that in a good way!
Recipe: Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake
27. Garlic Butter Shrimp
There are countless ways to prepare shrimp, but if you're looking for something that packs in plenty of rich, garlicky flavor, then you can't go wrong with this garlic butter shrimp recipe. Great as an appetizer, you could also pile these luscious shrimp on top of a bed of pasta to make a full meal.
You'll start by sauteing the shrimp to cook them, then things will get exciting. Butter, white wine, lemon juice, and crushed red pepper all join in on the fun, and fresh parsley serves as a final garnish.
Recipe: Garlic Butter Shrimp
28. Butter Pecan Cake
When you think of pecan desserts, pecan pie is likely the first fare to come to mind. We encourage you to venture outside of the world of pies, however, and consider giving this lush butter pecan cake a swing.
We wouldn't say that this cake is pecan-flavored, but more so pecan-accented. You'll make a vanilla cake, and pecans will find their way into the mix to add a nutty crunch that isn't too overbearing.
Recipe: Butter Pecan Cake
29. Lemon Gooey Butter Cookies
These bright lemon cookies taste somewhat like lemon bars, but instead of bar form, you've got convenient, grabbable, mess-free cookies (well, save for a few moist crumbs). Not only do these cookies look soft and pillowy, but they taste perfectly creamy with hits of fresh lemon.
If you're the type who procrastinates on making dessert, then this recipe will come in handy. These cookies only require 11 minutes to bake, so even the most last-minute of people can whip this recipe up in a breeze.
Recipe: Lemon Gooey Butter Cookies
30. Slow Cooker Peach Butter
If you've never made fruit butter in a slow cooker before, you're missing out on a world of convenience. Yes, it will take several hours to whip up this slow cooker peach butter recipe, but your nifty appliance will be doing all of the hard work.
For those who still have a plethora of farmer's market peaches to use up, peach butter is the solution. Just think about how much tastier your morning toast will be!
Recipe: Slow Cooker Peach Butter
31. Grilled Almond Butter & Jelly Sandwich
We're not going to pretend that peanut butter isn't the top dog in the world of nut butter, but if you want to switch up your PB&J, why not turn it into an AB&J?
Indeed, all it takes to revitalize your tired lunch sandwich is some almond butter. But why stop there? This recipe calls for grilling the whole thing and incorporating apricot jam for an unexpectedly delicious sandwich.
32. Grilled Clams and Garlic Butter
If you enjoy trying new seafood recipes, then perhaps you'll be so bold as to give this grilled clams and garlic butter recipe a spin. Many people shy away from shellfish for fear of not cooking it correctly, but surprisingly, these clams are actually quite easy to make.
You will need a charcoal grill to make the clams, but it'll be pretty easy to tell when they're done since they'll start opening up on their own. Topped off with a buttery, garlicky sauce, these clams make for an impressive seafood meal that wasn't actually all that hard to make.
Recipe: Grilled Clams and Garlic Butter