Miso-Butter Chicken And Gnocchi Recipe

Some of our favorite meals are those that come together in one pot. And somehow, these wonderfully efficient meals often end up being the coziest — probably because the meats, veggies, and starches are all nestled together. Think about it: Soups, stews, and chilis are all one-pot meals. Coincidence? We think not.

While you might need an extra pot to cook the gnocchi first, this miso-butter chicken and gnocchi falls squarely into one-pot territory because it eventually turns into a tender, creamy dish of buttery chicken stew. The miso is what transforms the dish, offering an earthy umami flavor to this rich and creamy combination. If you haven't tried miso with butter yet, prepare to use it a lot more often. It gives butter a similar nuttiness as browning would, but with a savory earthiness you'd otherwise find in mushrooms. Developed by Michelle McGlinn, this recipe yields a meltingly tender chicken dinner that comes together in about 45 minutes.