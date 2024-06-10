10 Boxed Cornbread Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

The list of the best Southern side dishes is long — from collard greens to sweet potato casserole. But, we would be remiss if we didn't mention the best side dish of them all: cornbread. Cornbread is deliciously moist, soft, and decadent, especially when it's topped with a pat of butter and served along with homestyle entrees.

Cornbread recipes vary, but the basic components are relatively standard: It's made with all-purpose flour, yellow cornmeal (which gives the bread a slightly sweet taste), optional sugar, and some sort of leavening agent to help the quick bread rise. Store-bought cornbread mixes combine all of these ingredients in a convenient, easy-to-use package so that you can make this recipe at home without needing to buy the individual dry ingredients. The extra add-ins will depend on the brand; some will require butter, milk, and eggs, while others only require one or two of these ingredients.

I baked and tested several different cornbread mix brands to see which one was the tastiest, moistest, and most reflective of the authentic cornbread recipes I've come to know and love. Although it may be optimal to make store-bought cornbread in a cast iron skillet or in a normal baking pan, I made them according to the package directions in a muffin tin, so each variety had a fun-sized opportunity to shine.