You Need To Start Making Store-Bought Cornbread In Your Cast Iron Skillet

Cornbread is one of the best comfort foods out there — and sometimes, when you get a craving, you want a fresh batch of cornbread quickly and easily. This may mean sidestepping the idea of making it from scratch and reaching for a store-bought boxed cornbread instead. Even though it won't be quite as good as a made-from-scratch version, there are ways you can upgrade the often one-note boxed version. One of the best ways to do this? Make the cornbread in a cast iron skillet.

Basically, anytime you're making cornbread — whether it's from a box or from scratch — you should use a cast iron skillet. This is because the cast iron skillet is really good at retaining heat, making it key to achieving the crispy bottom and edges that make cornbread so delicious. This works especially well when you heat the cast iron skillet ahead of time in the oven before adding the batter. This method is also a much better option than a Pyrex dish.

Thanks to the cast iron skillet, when you sit down to enjoy your slice of cornbread, you'll find browned, crispy edges with a moist and tender interior. In other words, you'll be so focused on the perfect texture to think about the fact that it wasn't made from scratch.