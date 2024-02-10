11 Cornbread Recipes You'll Crave Over And Over Again

Cornbread might be a Southwestern barbecue staple and a sidekick for a hearty bowl of chili, but the crumbly cornmeal dish can be the source of culinary experimentation. If you're stuck in a cornbread rut (even if it's a delicious and reliable one), it's about time to step up your game. Although it contains the word "bread" in its name, the starchy recipe doesn't have to fit its usual sliceable mold. Whether that means enhancing the basic ingredients or switching up the shape and format, there are countless ways to highlight its qualities in new ways.

We've collected our favorite cornbread recipes from Tasting Table recipe developers to offer inspiration the next time a desire for cornbread strikes. Don't limit your corn-flavored munching to the usual occasions; cornbread makes a great breakfast, side dish, and even dessert. From traditional versions and gluten-free tweaks to flavorful add-ins and sweet twists, you're sure to find something to suit your tastes.