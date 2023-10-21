Honey Sweet Potato Cornbread Recipe

"Cornbread," says recipe developer Jessica Morone, "is a great side dish year-round," but she feels that it's especially well-suited to being part of a Thanksgiving meal. She goes on to say, though, "Adding sweet potato to it makes it feel even more perfect for fall dinners and holidays." Morone assures us that this honey sweet potato cornbread is "very easy to make" and also "tastes really good."

Although honey (and sweet potato) gets a shout-out in the recipe's name, Morone feels that maple syrup is the real special ingredient. In her opinion, "Maple goes so well with sweet potatoes and helps to bring out the sweet potato flavor." As sweet potatoes are naturally sweet (hence the name) and you're adding both honey and maple syrup to the batter, you might think that this cornbread would be super-sugary, but Morone notes, "The cayenne pepper also gives it a touch of heat." She does say, though, that if you don't care for this spice, you can leave it out