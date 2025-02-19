Dolly Parton's New Line Of Frozen Meals Features 4 Southern Classics

When you're working 9 to 5, it can be hard to make time for a slowly simmered, tasty home-cooked meal. But thanks to Dolly Parton, the savior of all things good, beautiful, and now delicious, you can put your hunger and time management into her well-manicured hands. Parton has long provided recipes for some of her favorite down home classics in her cookbooks and on her Baking with Dolly food blog, from baked potatoes, coleslaw, and a 3-ingredient fruit cake, to southern corn pudding and a macaroni and cheese that can only be described as heaven in noodle and cheese form.

Advertisement

Parton's partnership with Con Agra Foods and Duncan Hines has already brought some of her favorite recipes to the masses, including that famed mac and cheese, muffins, frozen dessert pies, and other southern staples. Now, she's adding four new frozen food products and a new cake mix to the collection, all inspired by her love for comfort cuisine. According to Parade.com, the new frozen meals include Chicken & Dumplings, Beef Pot Roast, Country Fried Steak, and Shrimp & Grits. For the packaged cake mix lovers, a family-size Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler boxed baking mix will be added to the line. The frozen items as well as the cake mix will be carried at all major retailers that carry Con Agra and Duncan Hines products.

Advertisement