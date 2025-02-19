Dolly Parton's New Line Of Frozen Meals Features 4 Southern Classics
When you're working 9 to 5, it can be hard to make time for a slowly simmered, tasty home-cooked meal. But thanks to Dolly Parton, the savior of all things good, beautiful, and now delicious, you can put your hunger and time management into her well-manicured hands. Parton has long provided recipes for some of her favorite down home classics in her cookbooks and on her Baking with Dolly food blog, from baked potatoes, coleslaw, and a 3-ingredient fruit cake, to southern corn pudding and a macaroni and cheese that can only be described as heaven in noodle and cheese form.
Parton's partnership with Con Agra Foods and Duncan Hines has already brought some of her favorite recipes to the masses, including that famed mac and cheese, muffins, frozen dessert pies, and other southern staples. Now, she's adding four new frozen food products and a new cake mix to the collection, all inspired by her love for comfort cuisine. According to Parade.com, the new frozen meals include Chicken & Dumplings, Beef Pot Roast, Country Fried Steak, and Shrimp & Grits. For the packaged cake mix lovers, a family-size Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler boxed baking mix will be added to the line. The frozen items as well as the cake mix will be carried at all major retailers that carry Con Agra and Duncan Hines products.
Dolly Parton's new frozen food line is filled with comfort, and protein
Comfort food tends to come with a reputation of being good for the soul, but not so good for your health. However, with Parton's four new frozen food items, she's making the nutritional value just as important as the flavor in each dish. The Shrimp & Grits, topped with cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and scallions, is 270 calories with 11 grams of protein. The Country Fried Steak, served with mashed potatoes, country style gravy, and a side of seasoned green beans and smoky bacon, has the highest calorie count at 500 and with 17 grams of protein. The Beef Pot Roast served with vegetables in a southern-style gravy is 290 calories and 18 grams of protein, and the Chicken & Dumplings, served with vegetables in a creamy stew sauce, clocks in at 390 calories and the highest protein count of 25 grams.
Users on Instagram are already chomping at the bit to try these new frozen meals, with several comments on a post by user markie_devo excited about the new offerings and wondering when and where they'll be available. One commenter stated, "I almost grab (sic) my purse like it was already in the store that country fried steak will be bought." A release date has not been announced yet, but for those who want to taste Parton's generosity in frozen food form, it's best to keep an eye out the next time you're perusing the frozen food aisle.