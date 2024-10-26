20 Of Dolly Parton's Favorite Foods

Oftentimes, someone who is as big in the music industry as Dolly Parton is will also have a significant influence on other areas of popular culture. Parton's influence on food culture can be seen in her many cookbooks, including "Dolly's Dixie Fixin's" and, most recently, "Good Lookin' Cookin," a cookbook Parton wrote with her sister. Not to mention that she has inspired much of the menu of several eateries in Dollywood, her own personal theme park.

Given her musical style, a blend of down-home charm, heartfelt lyrics, and larger-than-life personality, it's no surprise that the food she loves has a similar profile. That is to say that you'd be unlikely to find Parton at a fancy-schmancy Michelin-star restaurant or at the latest trendy spot in town. Rather, on any given night, she is more likely to be at home cooking with her husband, Carl Dean. But what are some of these mysterious meals they prepare behind closed doors? Turns out, they're not much of a mystery. Let's get a closer look at Parton's favorite meals.