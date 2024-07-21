Canned Fruit Is The Secret To Dolly Parton's Famous 3-Ingredient Cake

Dolly Parton is famous for many reasons, including, of course, her iconic singing career. But she's also associated with a delicious, three-ingredient cake. In the film "Steel Magnolias," Parton plays a hairdresser, Truvy Jones, who, in one scene, tells the clients in the salon about the Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa cake.

The Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake is so simple that, as Truvy explains, you won't even need to write down the ingredients — it consists of one cup of flour, one cup of sugar, and one cup of a fruit cocktail (with the juice included) — this is fitting, seeing as one of the unexpected uses for a fruit cocktail is to bake it into a cake. However, be careful about just how much juice you let into the batter — a batter that isn't too runny will yield a better, more cake-like consistency. From there, Truvy explains, "Mix and bake at 350 till gold and bubbly." Getting the cake to the "gold and bubbly" texture will take between 35 to 45 minutes.

The result is one tasty dessert despite its simplicity. There is quite a lot of sweetness, thanks to both the sugar and the fruit cocktail, so keep that in mind — this recipe may be best for those with the biggest sweet tooths. As for the consistency, the cake is a bit dense — which makes sense, as there's no leavening agents (such as baking powder or baking soda) in it, so keep that in mind as well.