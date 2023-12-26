16 Unexpected Ways To Use Up Canned Fruit Cocktail

Love it or hate it, there's a decent chance you've tasted canned fruit cocktail at least once in your life. There's an even better chance that the can you've got sitting in the pantry hasn't seen the light of day in several years. Featuring tiny morsels of peaches, pears, pineapples, grapes, and cherries swimming in syrup, canned fruit cocktail tends to find itself confined to kids' lunch boxes or particularly desperate sugar cravings.

But just like other underrated canned goods you should try (clams and beets, we're looking at you), fruit cocktail deserves a moment in the spotlight. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of unexpected ways to use it. This compilation includes breakfast options like fruit-cocktail-topped oatmeal and fruit cocktail parfait, savory alternatives such as fruit cocktail dipping sauce, and, of course, plenty of crave-worthy desserts. So, instead of letting that can of fruit cocktail gather another speck of dust, experiment with one of the ideas on this list and rediscover the versatility of this often-overlooked pantry item.