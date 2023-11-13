Why You Should Avoid Using Fresh Fruit When Making A Jell-O Mold

Jell-O molds are a timeless dessert, often evoking memories of family gatherings and festive occasions. They're simple, versatile, and visually appealing. But when it comes to incorporating fresh fruit into Jell-O molds, one must tread cautiously. The key issue lies in the science of how Jell-O sets and how certain fruits can disrupt this process.

The main component of Jell-O is gelatin, a substance derived from collagen, which is a protein found in animal bones, cartilage, and skin. Gelatin has the unique ability to form a semi-solid structure when dissolved in water and then cooled. This process is central to achieving the iconic, wobbly consistency of Jell-O. However, incorporating certain fresh fruits can interfere with this setting process due to the presence of protease enzymes (bromelain in pineapple is likely the most familiar of these).

Fruits such as pineapple, kiwi, mango, papaya, guava, and figs contain these natural enzymes that can break down proteins. In the context of Jell-O, these enzymes attack the protein strands in gelatin, preventing them from forming the mesh-like structure necessary for the Jell-O to set. As a result, instead of a firm, sliceable dessert, you're left with a watery mixture. The good news is that there are ways to include fruit without ruining the Jell-O — one of these being the use of canned fruits.