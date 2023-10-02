Filipino Fruit Salad Is A Vibrant Dish Loaded With Sweet And Sour Flavors

Fruit salads are often overlooked. However, with a thoughtful assembly of components, they check all the boxes for a tasty dessert. With a medley of textures and flavors — easily batched into large volumes and prepped ahead of time — they're especially convenient for group dining.

In the Philippines, specifically, Christmas gatherings are interlinked with a bowl of fruit salad, also called buko salad after the young green coconut (buko) which is traditionally an ingredient. The dish comes together with canned fruit and that young coconut, all dressed in a creamy, sweet dressing. Easy to prepare, it only requires a few hours of planning to cool the components.

Buko salad delivers bright flavors in a comforting package. It tastes delectably sweet, tangy, and with tropical notes, encompassed in a variety of textures. Plus, it's pleasing to look at, with vibrant color, not to mention rife for experimentation, readily incorporating unique spins. So, how did this sweet creation made with canned fruit arise in the Philippines?