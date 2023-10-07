20 Creative Ways To Use Boxed Cake Mix

Cake mix has long been lauded as the secret to great bakes every single time. Although nay-sayers will note that using the powdered mixture is often a cop-out for anything labeled as "homemade," we think it's still one of the best food products ever invented. Each box contains the flour, sugar, and leavening agents needed for a perfect cake — it just needs the eggs, oil, and water.

The idea for a boxed cake mix started as far back as 1837 when chemist Alfred Bird created a cornflour mix that could be mixed with water to create a pudding. It wasn't until nearly 100 years later that the actual idea for a cake in a box emerged (and was patented). Now, bakers can select cake mixes in various flavors, including white, yellow, red velvet, and the beloved funfetti (thanks to Pillsbury). This product may have been invented for individuals seeking quick cakes, but its uses in the kitchen extend far beyond that. Here are some of our favorite ways to use cake mix that go beyond just baking a standard cake.