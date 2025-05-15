You've Probably Made This Mildly Infuriating Mistake With Angel Food Cake

Angel food cake is a go-to for a light, low fat dessert with a subtle sweetness and a cloud-like crumb thanks to the incorporation of whipped egg whites as the main leavening agent and wet ingredient to which sugar and flour are added. We traditionally use a tall baking pan to let the foamy batter rise into the lightest, airiest cake. However, greasing the pan is one step to leave out with angel food cake.

It also might be a mistake you routinely make considering it's generally crucial with most other types of cakes. While a greased pan is usually the key to a flawless cake removal, it'll sabotage the light and airy texture of angel food cake. Angel food cake batter relies on the tall walls of the pan to not only guide its rise in the oven, but also to maintain its height. Introducing fat to an egg-white batter will reduce its rising potential. Plus, batter needs a dry surface to cling to, otherwise it will collapse as it cools. A greased baking pan will result in angel food cake sliding back down the moment you take it out of the oven. And a collapsed angel food cake is a sad, dense mound that you're better off repurposing into cake pops.