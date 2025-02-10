The Bright Ingredient Alton Brown Adds To Angel Food Cake

There's something about an angel food cake that makes it different from other desserts. Its springy, lighter-than-air texture — thanks to all those egg whites whipped into a cloud of fluffiness — is one of its defining features. But its taste is often described in less than flattering terms. To be blunt, this cake is kind of meh. Its mild, subtle sweetness is not for everyone. Enter, Alton Brown and his magic extracts. According to "The Good Eats" host's website, he adds a little lemon or orange extract to his batter to brighten the flavor.

Citrus extracts are flavor bombs. They are made by soaking the fruity rind or zest in vodka or other similar neutral-tasting alcohol. Over time, the booze absorbs the flavor, becoming concentrated and citrusy. Their simplicity means you can make your own extracts if you have the patience. But one of the many merits of both orange and lemon extract is that each imparts its distinctive taste upon whatever it is mixed with — but not in an overwhelming, in-your-face kind of way.

If you don't have a favorite recipe, you should try this upgrade on Tasting Table's light and fluffy angel food cake. Here's what you need to consider.