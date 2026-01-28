11 Pillsbury Boxed Cake Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

If you can simply never be bothered to bake a cake from scratch, you're in the right place. Fortunately for you, modern grocery store shelves are packed with a selection of baking mixes curated to curb any craving — and, fortunately for you, many of them are pretty darn good. Will chocolate cake from a box be a near-ringer of the decadent dessert Grandma used to bake? Maybe not, but it can certainly scratch a chocolatey itch.

Of course, the obvious flavors are abundant on supermarket shelves, and you're likely to experience some decision fatigue when it comes to deciding which brand of chocolate cake mix you should buy. But if you're looking for something a little more outlandish, you might take note of Pillsbury's cake mix offerings. In addition to the standard flavors, it also offers pineapple, lemon, and creamy almond cake mixes. Its seemingly mouthwatering options beg the question: How good is each box mix, really? Separating the best from the worst became my mission for today, and I took it to task to rank 11 of the brand's box cake mixes, based primarily on the authenticity and strength of each flavor. Here's how they stacked up.