5 Box Strawberry Cake Mixes, Ranked

Any strawberry cake fans in the house? The fun, fruit-inspired flavor, much like its ice cream counterpart, often seems to fall by the wayside — strawberry desserts have their devotees, but chocolate manages to reign supreme. Personally, I think this is a shame. Strawberry deserves to be more of a staple in the world of flavored desserts, even when you're not baking a fruity confection in the middle of the summer.

To that end (and as an unabashed strawberry fan myself), I figured it was high time to familiarize myself with the tantalizing pink box mixes available at my local grocery store. I've had the odd strawberry cake mix (like when I compared Betty Crocker and Duncan Hines cake mixes — interestingly enough, I actually had different impressions of each when trying them for this piece), but I've never really taken the time to analyze a strawberry cake mix without heaps of frosting on top. I could only find five mixes, but that seemed a broad enough selection to at least get my feet wet. I ranked them primarily based on flavor and texture. Without further ado, here's how they fared!