10 Iconic Desserts Every '90s Kid Remembers

For the generation that grew up in the '90s, it can feel like it was worlds apart from how we live in the present. Steeped in nostalgia and a general sense of optimism about the world, it was the decade that holds good, or perhaps romanticized, memories of a time gone by. Along with the music, the style, and the retro technology that marked the '90s, the food also played a huge role in so many of our memories. And since '90s kids were just kids, desserts made up a big part of our love for that time. Maybe it was because there were just fewer food inventions at that time than there are now, where every week it seems like there's a new viral trend, but it felt as if the desserts that existed then were truly iconic. And when something new came up, everyone would talk about it with sheer excitement and wonder.

Ask any '90s kid what their favorite childhood foods were, and watch their eyes light up. Everything from nostalgic frozen foods to discontinued snacks can cause major discussion and debate about what the best ones were. When it comes to desserts, the conversation gets even more animated. Whether it was the sweet treat grocery store staple that we begged our parents to buy, or the dish we scanned the dessert menu for, there are some desserts every '90s kid remembers.