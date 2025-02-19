The '90s Nightlife Trend That Inspired Little Debbie's Cosmic Brownies

Second only to oatmeal cream pies on our ranking 20 Little Debbie snacks, Cosmic Brownies are as whimsical as they are delicious, and they've been a favorite ever since they debuted in 1999. While Cosmic Brownies were essentially the snack of the new millennium, the inspiration for their name and look harkens back to a '90s nightlife trend known as cosmic bowling.

Advertisement

If you grew up in the '90s, odds are that you went to birthday parties or even weekly hangouts at your local bowling alley, which attempted to appeal to a broader client base outside of league play by offering cosmic bowling hours. This involved the help of black lights, neon projections, booming sound systems, and other whacky animations uploaded to the TV screen scoreboards.

During designated night-time play, the bowling alley went dark, and the black lights and projectors fired up so that bowling balls and white clothes glowed in the dark, and neon-colored stars and planets danced across the lanes while fun pop music blasted from the speakers. Cosmic bowling still exist today, but it was at its peak in the '90s. And the Cosmic Brownie carries on its legacy, sporting a dark chocolate horizon dotted with neon sprinkles.

Advertisement