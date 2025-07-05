The US State That Eats The Most Jell-O
Jell-O can be used to make everything from pies and cakes to salads, layered desserts, and, of course, Jell-O shots. While gelatin has been used in cooking and baking since at least the 15th century, during the Victorian era, it was considered a luxury enjoyed only by the wealthy. After the Jell-O name was trademarked in 1897, gelatin became more popular among people of all classes. Jell-O products were at the height of their popularity in the late 1960s, when they were frequently used as the foundation for a wide variety of desserts and salads, particularly in the Midwest.
However, eventually even the beloved Jell-O salad fell out of favor — except among the residents of one U.S. state, where they continue to eat more Jell-O than anywhere else in the country. That state is Utah, where Jell-O is still so popular that the local legislature named it the state's official snack in 2001. While California may hold the honor of eating the most candy in the U.S., Utah is colloquially known as the Jell-O Belt.
Why is Jell-O so popular in Utah?
Jell-O is a relatively low-cost product, and if you're trying to find creative dessert recipes that will feed a large family, it's a practical choice. For example, Smith's Food and Drug — which is the most popular grocery store in Utah with 54 locations across the state – sells a 3-ounce package of Jell-O for about $1.79 and a 6-ounce package for approximately $2.39. Its store-brand gelatin dessert is even cheaper at $1 for a 3-ounce package.
Most Jell-O recipes call for between 3 and 6 ounces of Jell-O for a family-size dessert, which means that making a gelatin-based dish is more affordable than some other recipes for sweet treats. Why does the cost of Jell-O factor into its popularity? According to Statista, the average household size in Utah is 2.99 people as of 2021. That's higher than anywhere else in the country, so it's easy to understand why an inexpensive yet versatile product like Jell-O would end up being the most iconic dessert in the state.
What can you use Jell-O for besides, well, making Jell-O?
Jell-O has established itself as a go-to ingredient for several iconic dishes, including yum yum salad, a six-ingredient vintage salad popular with the Amish community. Jell-O pudding can also be added to boxed cake mix to make it more moisture-laden, luxurious, and flavorful. You can even use it to make a creamy, fluffy dip for fruit or crackers. While not all vintage Jell-O salad recipes (like this jellied seafood dish) are winners, there are still many that are worth a try today.
Gelatin is what makes Jell-O so useful and, therefore, popular in a wide range of cooking and baking recipes. Gelatin is an important binding agent for everything from candy to margarine. It can be used to thicken ingredients, make them smooth and creamy, and help them stick together once cooled. When added to ice cream or whipped cream, it also acts as a stabilizer that prevents the ingredients from curdling or separating.