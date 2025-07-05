The US State That Eats The Most Jell-O

Jell-O can be used to make everything from pies and cakes to salads, layered desserts, and, of course, Jell-O shots. While gelatin has been used in cooking and baking since at least the 15th century, during the Victorian era, it was considered a luxury enjoyed only by the wealthy. After the Jell-O name was trademarked in 1897, gelatin became more popular among people of all classes. Jell-O products were at the height of their popularity in the late 1960s, when they were frequently used as the foundation for a wide variety of desserts and salads, particularly in the Midwest.

However, eventually even the beloved Jell-O salad fell out of favor — except among the residents of one U.S. state, where they continue to eat more Jell-O than anywhere else in the country. That state is Utah, where Jell-O is still so popular that the local legislature named it the state's official snack in 2001. While California may hold the honor of eating the most candy in the U.S., Utah is colloquially known as the Jell-O Belt.