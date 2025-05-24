The 6-Ingredient Vintage Salad That Starts With A Tub Of Cool Whip
Vintage salads are a far cry from the healthy greens and veggies that most people think of. These dessert-inspired treats typically start with a fluffy base of thawed whipped topping and a range of outrageous additions folded into the mix. A salad known well by the Amish as "Yum Yum Salad" is an excellent example of how six simple ingredients can come together to form an unforgettable dish for any gathering.
Sometimes referred to as "orange fluff salad," this vintage dessert salad typically accompanies the first course in Amish meals. The basic six ingredients are thawed Cool Whip, orange flavored Jell-O, and half a can each of crushed pineapple and mandarin oranges (both drained), mini marshmallows, and chopped nuts, often pecans. To make the salad, start by adding an entire tub of defrosted whipped topping to a bowl, followed by half a packet of orange Jell-O mix and whisking the two together until fully combined. Next, add the drained canned fruit and a generous portion of mini marshmallows and chopped nuts, and gently fold everything in with a spatula before popping it into the refrigerator to chill for at least half an hour before serving.
Other variations of dessert salads
Amish yum yum salad is part of a long history of dessert and candy bar salads that are the most prominent in the Midwestern U.S. From an old-fashioned ambrosia salad recipe to frog eye salad and more, there are plenty of options for mixing together your favorite flavors, fluffs, and sweet and salty crunchy pieces. The base of a yum yum salad is similar to that of a classic Watergate salad recipe. Starting with a tub of frozen whipped topping that you've let thaw is ideal for creating the light and fluffy texture for which these salads are best known.
You can also try a riff on an Amish wedding fruit salad by using sour cream as your base instead of Cool Whip. Some variations of the salad also include either cream cheese or cottage cheese for a more substantial dessert. Taking inspiration from vintage cooking, feel free to swap in your favorite flavors of fruit, Jell-O, and chopped nuts to replace the usual orange and pineapple flavors. Mix in a packet of strawberry Jell-O to vary up the fruit ingredients. Stir in a portion of shredded coconut or maraschino cherries for a more robust texture and extra sweetness. There's no limit to the fun you can have with the right creamy fluff base and an indulgent appetite.