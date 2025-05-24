The 6-Ingredient Vintage Salad That Starts With A Tub Of Cool Whip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vintage salads are a far cry from the healthy greens and veggies that most people think of. These dessert-inspired treats typically start with a fluffy base of thawed whipped topping and a range of outrageous additions folded into the mix. A salad known well by the Amish as "Yum Yum Salad" is an excellent example of how six simple ingredients can come together to form an unforgettable dish for any gathering.

Sometimes referred to as "orange fluff salad," this vintage dessert salad typically accompanies the first course in Amish meals. The basic six ingredients are thawed Cool Whip, orange flavored Jell-O, and half a can each of crushed pineapple and mandarin oranges (both drained), mini marshmallows, and chopped nuts, often pecans. To make the salad, start by adding an entire tub of defrosted whipped topping to a bowl, followed by half a packet of orange Jell-O mix and whisking the two together until fully combined. Next, add the drained canned fruit and a generous portion of mini marshmallows and chopped nuts, and gently fold everything in with a spatula before popping it into the refrigerator to chill for at least half an hour before serving.