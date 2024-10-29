A Packet Of Instant Pudding Mix Is The Easy Upgrade Your Boxed Cake Is Missing
Boxed cake mix is one of the most versatile and useful ingredients you can have in your pantry. Not only can you whip up a simple batch of cupcakes for a bake sale with it, or make a more elaborate birthday cake for a loved one when the store-bought, pre-decorated ones just won't cut it, but you can also repurpose it for other things – like making cake pops, flavoring milkshakes, and more. But, whether we want to admit it or not, sometimes your cake mix itself can use a little bit of a flavorful boost.
The good news is that you won't have to stray far from the baking aisle to find a sweet way to upgrade your dessert. Rather, all you need is a packet of instant pudding. This ingredient will help your cake stay super moist and almost jiggly when you add it in with the rest of your cake components. You'll want to add one packet of instant pudding to your cake mix, along with a little extra water, to ensure that your cake reaches the perfect consistency. It's also important to include your normal cake ingredients here, so be sure to pick up some eggs and oil, in addition to your favorite cake mix flavor and the pudding.
Creating the perfect combination for your boxed cake
You'll want to make sure that you're adding the instant pudding to your cart, rather than the gelatin or a cook-and-serve that may be on the same shelf. The pudding will help ensure your cake has that soft, pliable, and moist texture, while a box of gelatin or cook-and-serve pudding may not yield the same result.
There are tons of different instant pudding flavors to choose from, so you'll have no shortage of ideas and ways to pair it with your cake mix. For starters, you can try a basic vanilla pudding mix with a white, spice, or vanilla cake mix. Or, if you want something a little creamier, consider pairing one of these mixes with Jell-O's vanilla cheesecake pudding mix. It's also hard to resist a decadent chocolate cake mix, especially when it's paired with a chocolate pudding. You could even add a little extra edge to Devil's Food cake with this pudding flavor. Pudding mix will add new depths of flavor to your cake batter — all you have to do is be a little creative.