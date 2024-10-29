A Packet Of Instant Pudding Mix Is The Easy Upgrade Your Boxed Cake Is Missing

Boxed cake mix is one of the most versatile and useful ingredients you can have in your pantry. Not only can you whip up a simple batch of cupcakes for a bake sale with it, or make a more elaborate birthday cake for a loved one when the store-bought, pre-decorated ones just won't cut it, but you can also repurpose it for other things – like making cake pops, flavoring milkshakes, and more. But, whether we want to admit it or not, sometimes your cake mix itself can use a little bit of a flavorful boost.

The good news is that you won't have to stray far from the baking aisle to find a sweet way to upgrade your dessert. Rather, all you need is a packet of instant pudding. This ingredient will help your cake stay super moist and almost jiggly when you add it in with the rest of your cake components. You'll want to add one packet of instant pudding to your cake mix, along with a little extra water, to ensure that your cake reaches the perfect consistency. It's also important to include your normal cake ingredients here, so be sure to pick up some eggs and oil, in addition to your favorite cake mix flavor and the pudding.