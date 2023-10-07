Add Pudding Mix To Cake Batter For New Depths Of Flavor

The unused pudding boxes sitting in your kitchen cupboards can help you make one of the best cakes you've ever pulled out of your oven. With as little as a few spoonfuls of the powder added to the batter you mix to make your next chocolate layer cake or classic white cake, your baked goods can turn out more moist and flavorful than a cake baked without the unexpected inclusion. Not only will the texture of your completed cake offer a bit more of a bite, but the easy addition can elevate your usual dessert recipes to new satisfying heights.

Whether you decide to use complementary flavors of pudding mix to the cake batter you're mixing or experiment with contrasting palates, you'll have an endless source of culinary creativity the next time you set out to bake a cake. A piece of this pudding-packed treat is sure to bring smiles to the faces of your friends and family.