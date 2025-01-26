The Most Iconic Dessert In Every State

Every U.S. state has its own flag, motto, and bird, but what about food? There might not be an official food adopted by each state, but if there's one thing Americans hold near and dear to our hearts, it's dessert. The after-dinner sweet treat gives us something to look forward to even on the toughest of days, and if there's any cultural or family recipe you hold near and dear to your heart, chances are it's likely a dessert recipe.

To that end, it only makes sense that each state would be known for an iconic dessert, even unofficially. Who could keep from associating Kentucky with its iconic Derby-Pie, or not be reminded of the cannoli when thinking of New Jersey? Some desserts are central to the state's heritage, while others are more recent inventions that immediately spread across the state. Regardless, each of the 50 U.S. states does indeed have an iconic dessert, and we've rounded them up in a list based on public opinion (largely gathered from forums and blogs). Of course, if a state happened to have an official dessert, we took that into account as well.