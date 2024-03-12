Egg Yolk Is The Single Ingredient That Separates Chiffon Cake From Angel Food

Imagine that two cakes are set on the table. One is chiffon cake, the other is angel food cake. If asked to point out which is which, you might say they're the same. It's only when you slice into them that you may realize angel cake's snowy white crumb or chiffon's pale yellow hue — a difference brought about by egg yolk, which is the distinguishing ingredient found in chiffon cake.

While angel food cake is made with egg whites, chiffon cake includes both egg whites and egg yolks. That explains the gorgeously golden shade of chiffon cake that develops. Egg yolk's yellow taints the batter to a significantly darker shade than angel food cake's. Next to it, the pale tone of angel food cake is explained by the presence of egg whites only.

The absence of egg yolks also results in the differing taste and texture of angel food cake from chiffon. Along with her recipe for orange chiffon cake, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye said the egg yolks lend a "beautiful texture," one "so light and spongy, it almost feels like eating a cloud." When egg whites alone are beaten to stiff peaks, they incorporate air bubbles to give a fluffy cake texture that tastes incredibly light. Meanwhile, fat from egg yolks imparts a denser and richer feel to chiffon cake. And, although they're both airy, you'll find that angel food cake turns out a somewhat stiffer texture compared to chiffon cake.