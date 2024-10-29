Arkansas' Iconic Possum Pie Does Not Actually Contain Rodents

Possum pie is the unofficial state treat of Arkansas — and despite the rodent-inspired name, it isn't a far cry from the family of other Southern confectionery favorites like chess pie, shoofly pie, and Mississippi mud pie. When foodies think of the Arkansas food scene, salty-savory culinary classics like fried okra, smoky collard greens, chicken-fried steak, and crispy catfish probably come to mind. But, Arkansas' beloved possum pie is as sweet as can be.

Recipes vary from baker to baker, but typically, possum pie consists of a quad-layer of chocolate cream, vanilla pudding, and cream cheese or sour cream, built atop a nutty, toasty crust and all topped by thick, fluffy topping, often homemade whipped cream or Cool Whip. Pecan sandy crust or another nut-crumb crust is traditional. To finish, crunchy chopped pecans or grated chocolate are sprinkled on top for a textural element before this no-bake pie is placed in the fridge to set sets for about four to six hours.

Covered, possum pie lasts for a few days in the fridge or a couple of months in the freezer for easy entertaining last-minute guests. (Pro tip: If you freeze your possum pie, leave off the whipped topping. Then, add it on top post-thaw when you're ready to serve). Possum pie isn't always circular, either. This layered beauty can be made in a pie pan or a casserole dish, the latter of which makes for easier storage.

