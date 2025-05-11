The State That Eats The Most Candy In The US Is Also One Of The Healthiest

"I Want Candy" isn't just a classic song from the 1960s in one state — it's a common craving, too, more so than average. According to the National Confectioners Association, California boasts the most candy consumption in the United States. The state spends a whopping $7.7 billion each year on candy. Now, perhaps that's not a big surprise in the sense that California is the most populated state, too, with 39,663,800 residents. Many people have a sweet tooth and there happens to be more people in California to do that candy-shopping. For example, looking at the U.S. states that consume the most alcohol, the Golden State also tops that list for total consumption; but it's New Hampshire that actually imbibes the most per capita.

However, what is indeed borderline shocking is that California experiences such a constant sugar rush despite its reputation for being a wellness-focused region. Numbers support this. In studies analyzing factors like smoking rates and obesity rates across the nation, California is in the top five of states with the healthiest populations. And whereas other states' most iconic snacks are candy — like Arizona with prickly pear cactus candy and Kentucky with bourbon balls — Cali's is a pretty healthy guacamole. The answer might be that Californians are good at moderation. You can prioritize your health and still enjoy sweets if you do so in limited amounts. But even a small serving of candy a couple of times a week could add up to billions of dollars when you're talking about nearly 40 billion people.