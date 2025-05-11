The State That Eats The Most Candy In The US Is Also One Of The Healthiest
"I Want Candy" isn't just a classic song from the 1960s in one state — it's a common craving, too, more so than average. According to the National Confectioners Association, California boasts the most candy consumption in the United States. The state spends a whopping $7.7 billion each year on candy. Now, perhaps that's not a big surprise in the sense that California is the most populated state, too, with 39,663,800 residents. Many people have a sweet tooth and there happens to be more people in California to do that candy-shopping. For example, looking at the U.S. states that consume the most alcohol, the Golden State also tops that list for total consumption; but it's New Hampshire that actually imbibes the most per capita.
However, what is indeed borderline shocking is that California experiences such a constant sugar rush despite its reputation for being a wellness-focused region. Numbers support this. In studies analyzing factors like smoking rates and obesity rates across the nation, California is in the top five of states with the healthiest populations. And whereas other states' most iconic snacks are candy — like Arizona with prickly pear cactus candy and Kentucky with bourbon balls — Cali's is a pretty healthy guacamole. The answer might be that Californians are good at moderation. You can prioritize your health and still enjoy sweets if you do so in limited amounts. But even a small serving of candy a couple of times a week could add up to billions of dollars when you're talking about nearly 40 billion people.
How California's candy habit compares to other states
California is certainly not alone in its candy appreciation. The same National Confectioners Association report found that Americans overall spent $42.6 billion on candy in 2022, and there are projections for that figure to climb to $54 billion within the next couple of years from now. We have always loved our treats — the oldest operating candy company in the U.S. started in 1806 in Salem, Massachusetts. Over the centuries, different cultures have contributed their sweets to the American candy-scape.
We've accumulated imports, and various regions have developed their own unique candy bars from Tennessee's Goo Goo Clusters to Pennsylvania's Mallo Cups. Today, candy stores remain a favorite stop for the whole family. Joining California in the top five for biggest consumers are Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Jersey. California's candy-enthusiast population has a thriving industry to support and plenty of delicious options to choose from.
Several candy brands known and loved nationwide are based in California, including See's Candies, Jelly Belly, Ghirardelli, Sugarfina, and Lolli & Pops. True candy connoisseurs may also recognize gems like the Abba-Zabba bar or the Big Hunk nougat and roasted peanut confection from California's Annabelle Candy Company. Across brands, the National Confectioners Association says California candy creates over 106,000 jobs – that's big candy business. With so many good brands, it's no wonder even one of the healthiest states likes to indulge a little.