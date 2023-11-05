The Oldest Candy Company In The US Has Been Making Sweets Since 1806

For most people, Salem, Massachusetts, conjures up images of witches and colonial horror, but its long history also involves something a little more sweet. The frightening past of this nearly 400-year-old town makes it one of the Halloween capitals of America, and a visit there today will also show you that it's just as special when it comes to the other half of the holiday season: candy. Salem is home to the oldest candy company in America, Ye Olde Pepper Companie, which has been selling its old-school wares since 1806.

The story of Ye Olde Pepper Companie starts with some bad luck but quickly blossoms into a classic American success story. The business began with a woman from England, Mary Spencer, who sailed for America only to be stranded in Salem after a shipwreck. By chance, Mrs. Spencer was a confectioner by trade, and when her neighbors found this out, they supposedly donated a barrel of sugar to help her get on her feet. Spencer was the creator of one of Ye Olde Pepper Companie's first successful treats, Salem Gibraltars — a lemon-flavored hard candy that softens in your mouth — which she sold on the steps of the church (and which are still sold in the shop). The image of Spencer sitting on a horse and wagon selling candy remains the company's logo to this day. The business eventually passed to her son, but planning to return to England, he sold it to the family that would lend the candy company its name: the Peppers.