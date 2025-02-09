The Most Iconic Snack In Every State
Food plays a wildly important role in cultural identity. If you've ever visited a foreign country and seen an unfamiliar dish served everywhere, then you've experienced the importance of cultural expression through food firsthand. But you don't have to travel overseas to get a taste of regionally-specific foods. Simply visiting a different part of the U.S. can introduce you to new, unique foods — all it takes is crossing state borders.
When snack time rolls around, what you reach for may be heavily influenced by where you live, especially if your state is known for having an iconic snack food. Some states take pride in their brands of chips, others may be known for inventing a now-famous snack, and still more might have snacks that boast famous state ingredients. We took a deep dive into states' snack cultures to dig up the most iconic snack in each. While some were no-brainers, others were slightly more pick-and-choose; if deciding between multiple options, we focused on the uniqueness to the state rather than popularity among citizens in the state. The next time you take yourself on a cross-country road trip, don't pass through any states without sampling its most iconic snack food.
Alabama: Fried green tomatoes
It's probably not lost on you that fried green tomatoes are a Southern staple — but did you know that Alabama, in particular, lays claim to it as the state's most iconic snack? This is no doubt in part due to the widespread fame of Fannie Flagg's novel "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café," but the snack is undoubtedly a state specialty. Next time you visit the state, stop by the Irondale Cafe for a taste of the tomatoes that inspired the novel's title.
Alaska: Smoked salmon jerky
You've probably had (or at least heard of) beef jerky, but what about smoked salmon jerky? Given that the fish plays such an important role in the state's identity, it only makes sense that the state has plenty of ways to consume excess salmon supplies. A visit to Alaska might find you meeting people who smoke their own salmon jerky, but even if you don't get to try the homemade version, the snack will be plentiful in stores.
Arizona: Prickly pear cactus candy
If you've never heard of prickly pear cactus candy, that's probably because the treat is only made in Arizona, making it an easy pick for the state's most iconic snack. The prickly pear cactus (of which the state has at least 18 different varieties) can be found in the Southwest United States, and its bright, tart, sweet flavor makes it prime candy material. Prickly pear cactus candy is said to have notes of lemon, watermelon, and bubble gum and is a must-try next time you visit the state.
Arkansas: Fried pickles
Pickle lovers should start packing a car to drive to Arkansas and get a taste of its fried pickle scene. The now-popular snack dates all the way back to the 1960s when it was invented by Atkins, Arkansas resident Burnell "Fatman" Austin. Austin specifically fried dill pickles and, contrary to how many fried pickles are prepared today, he preferred them cut longways rather than in small, round slices. You can try his original pickles at Atkins' annual Picklefest in May.
California: Guacamole
If tortilla chips are merely a vehicle to consume ample amounts of guacamole, head on over to California. The state is widely known for its avocado production, and it only fits that Californians know how to make delicious guac. The best way to do it is by keeping it simple — state residents will often make guacamole with just avocados, salt, some citrus juice, and some onion. It's an easy enough indulgence to enjoy no matter where you live, as long as you can score some ripe avocados.
Colorado: Rocky Mountain oysters
Rocky Mountain oysters aren't oysters at all. We can't blame Colorado for giving the snack its moniker — after all, calling them "breaded bull testicles" wouldn't inspire a huge appetite. Nevertheless, this is a treat that's been widely enjoyed throughout the state since the 1800s, when cowboys didn't let any part of an animal go to waste. The snack isn't as widely found now as it was back then, but you could score some on your next visit to Colorado.
Connecticut: Pez
Connecticut's most iconic snack was hard to nail down. We ended up going with one of the state's popular food inventions — Pez. Surprisingly, the candy was originally invented as an attempt to quell the urge to smoke. The fun and unique dispenser-centric candy has found a lasting spot in American culture since its invention in the 1950s. Fans of the candy should visit the Pez Visitor Center on their next trip to Connecticut.
Delaware: Vinegar fries
If you've ever walked Delaware's beach boardwalks and had the tantalizing smell of tangy fries taunt you along the way, you know what this next snack is. The state's vinegar fries are most famously made at Thrasher's French Fries, and they're exactly what they sound like — premium hand-cut potatoes garnished with salt and vinegar. You don't need any condiments to enjoy the sharp, savory snack, though you can always have it with ketchup if you'd like.
Florida: Oranges
Only a few states on this list can claim a fruit as their most iconic snack, and obviously, Florida is one of them. The state is known for its oranges and they've been called the "perfect snack" more than once. If you've never had one straight from the source, it's well worth making a point to snack on them during your next Floridian vacation — it won't be hard to find a farm's citrus stand to shop at.
Georgia: Boiled peanuts
Whether you're making Cajun-boiled peanuts or seasoning your boiled peanuts in a different spice blend, munching on these savory morsels will have you feeling like you've set foot in the deep South. Georgia is one of two states on this list that gets to claim boiled peanuts as its most iconic snack. They're popular in the summer (specifically around the Fourth of July), though you can find them year-round in the state.
Hawaii: Spam musubi
If you're thinking that the above picture looks akin to sushi, you're not far off. You won't find any fish in this sushi-esque snack that's considered a Hawaiian junk food. Instead, it's made with rice, Spam (marinated in brown sugar, soy sauce, and oyster sauce), and held together with a strip of roasted seaweed nori. It's not at all hard to find on the islands, and you should make a point to try it even if you don't consider yourself a Spam fan.
Idaho: Idaho spud bars
You won't find any actual potatoes in Idaho's most iconic snack, despite it having "spud" in its name. Its oblong shape inspired the candy bar's name, which you can't find widely outside the state. The snack has a cocoa-flavored marshmallow center that's covered with dark chocolate and coconut flakes. Interestingly, plant-based agar is used instead of gelatin in the marshmallow center.
Illinois: Popcorn
A popular American snack is particularly iconic in two states, one of them being Illinois. Though it's not unique to the state, it does hold the title of the state's official snack, thanks to a 2003 petition by second and third graders at a state elementary school. Chicago-based Garrett Popcorn is especially popular in the state, and the company has a variety of mixes, including cheddar caramel, white chocolate strawberry, and buffalo ranch.
Indiana: Orville's popcorn
Coincidentally, the other state that lays claim to popcorn as its most iconic snack is next — Indiana. This state is particular about its brand and we can't blame them, especially seeing as the brand has its roots in Indiana's corn-growing scene. Orville Redenbacher's tireless effort to create the perfect popping corn earned him well-deserved renown in the state that continues to this day. So, the next time you pop a bag, remember that it all started in Indiana.
Iowa: Scotcheroos
If you've ever wanted a next-level Rice Krispie Treat, look no further than Iowa's Scotcheroos. Scotcheroos are not unique to Iowa — in fact, the recipe for the snack used to be found on the side of Rice Krispie boxes. Iowans, in particular, adopted this sweet treat and took the liberty of making it a state staple. A scotcheroo is a decadent Rice Krispie treat — instead of being made with marshmallows, it uses peanut butter, chocolate, and butterscotch chips.
Kansas: Cinnamon rolls
You're probably no stranger to cinnamon rolls, but did you know that the sweet snack is particularly iconic in Kansas? Though the two may not be instantly synonymous, it turns out the snack has played an important historical role in the state. Chili and cinnamon rolls are an iconic pairing in the state thanks to public schools, which regularly turned donated beans into chili for lunchtime. To incentivize children to eat the chili, it was often paired with a cinnamon roll.
Kentucky: Bourbon balls
If you've never had Kentucky bourbon balls before, you should change that ASAP. The treat was a natural choice for the state's most iconic snack — after all, bourbon plays a central role in Kentucky's culinary scene, and who doesn't love getting their hands on a chocolate snack or two? Bourbon balls are most commonly found as dark chocolate around a soft, vanilla caramel bourbon center, often with a pecan on top.
Louisiana: Pickled pig lips
You can't take a trip to Louisiana without indulging in the state's most iconic snack (which is also one of the most unique on our list): pickled pig lips. The state's snack isn't for the faint of heart. Its name is spot-on, and what you pull out of the pink-tinted liquid in a jar will be actual pig's lips. Though not commonly enjoyed outside the state, you'd be hard-pressed not to find them at roadside convenience stores in Louisiana.
Maine: Humpty Dumpty chips
A trip to Maine will likely have you seeing some local delicacies like the state's famous lobster rolls. Less famous but just as important to the state's culture is its snack of choice — Humpty Dumpty chips. The brand can only be found in the state, making it something of a pride point for those who get to consume it regularly. Particularly popular is the brand's "All Dressed" chips, which have been called the "best potato chips" by renowned snack critic Bill Oakley.
Maryland: Utz The Crab Chip potato chips
Of all Utz's chip flavors, there's a good bet that its Crab Chip is one of the most iconic. Nowhere does the seasoned chip receive more acclaim than in Maryland, which is fitting, given that the state is known for its crab scene. These savory chips are "inspired by the flavors of the Chesapeake Bay." Consumer reviews often mention not being able to place the flavor, calling it completely new yet instantly hooking.
Massachusetts: Hoodsie cups
Hoodsie cups have been a mainstay in Massachusetts culture since 1947, and their longevity and popularity make it unlikely that they'll disappear anytime soon. Their concept is simple — one ice cream cup is half vanilla and half chocolate, served with a mini wooden paddle spoon for easy on-the-go snacking. The sweet treat is popular throughout New England and worth hunting down the next time you visit the region.
Michigan: Better Made potato chips
Another state with its own brand of potato chips is Michigan. Detroit has been the headquarters of Better Made Snack Foods since 1930, so it's safe to say these snacks are fairly cemented in the state's culture. It's not the only chip company started in the Detroit area — in fact, there were once over 20 — but Better Made is the only one to have lasted through the decades.
Minnesota: Old Dutch chips
That's right — more chips! A Reddit thread asking users for Minnesota's most "quintessential" foods saw many discussing their favorite flavors of Old Dutch potato chips. The St. Paul brand was founded by Carl Marx in 1934, and Marx chose its name intentionally — "Old" was meant to give the impression that the chips had established longevity, while "Dutch" was to associate the brand with the purity of the Dutch lifestyle.
Mississippi: Cheese straws
No, cheese straws aren't used to sip up drinks; rather, the straw-shaped snack is perfect for munching the next time you're in Mississippi. The origin of cheese straws goes back several decades, to times before kitchens had refrigerators. The snack offered an easy, yummy way to use up leftover biscuit dough so it wouldn't go to waste; cooks would knead the dough with cheese and spices and bake it to crunchy perfection.
Missouri: Red Hot Riplets
It's okay if you've never heard of Red Hot Riplets — it just means you probably haven't been to Missouri. The chips are made by the company Old Vienna, and while it's not the only flavor the brand makes, it makes up an impressive 80% of the company's sales. The chips are known for being loaded with spicy seasoning, and the company's office manager Elisha Schaffer told Feast Magazine, "You can't find another chip with the same combo of sweet, barbecue, and hot."
Montana: Huckleberries
While you should never chow down on unidentified foraged berries, if you're in Montana, make it a point to hunt down some huckleberries. We're calling the berry the state's most iconic snack, but that title can extend to anything made with it — huckleberry pie, huckleberry ice cream bars, and even huckleberry milkshakes. You shouldn't be hard-pressed to come across huckleberry-flavored products in Montana, and you should indulge while you're there.
Nebraska: Tin Roof sundae
Nebraska's Tin Roof sundae may technically be more of a dessert than a snack, but once you've tried it, you'll want to eat it no matter the time of day. The state's iconic recipe is easy enough to make without warranting a trip to Nebraska; nevertheless, you should try one in its homeland if you ever happen to be passing through. All you need to DIY it are chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce, and skin-on Spanish peanuts.
Nevada: Shrimp cocktail
It makes sense that Nevada can claim shrimp cocktail as its most iconic snack when you consider the Las Vegas food scene. The city alone eats a whopping 22 million pounds of shrimp. The exact origins of the classy snack are unknown, but some suspect that Las Vegas may have played a role at least in popularizing the dish — a Vegas hotel first served shrimp cocktail in the 1950s, and its recognition has only grown ever since.
New Hampshire: Maple candy
It probably comes as no surprise to hear that New Hampshire's most iconic snack is maple syrup-based. We could have made a strong argument for the syrup being the state's most iconic snack; instead, we chose to focus on its maple candies. Maple sugar has been a popular non-perishable staple of the region for centuries. Maple syrup is the only ingredient needed to make these candies. It's boiled to a crystalline state, whipped, and set in molds.
New Jersey: Saltwater taffy
Not everyone will love salt water taffy, but given its New Jersey origin and special popularity among tourists, it's an easy pick for the state's most iconic snack. According to local lore, its invention was somewhat of an accident, and a candy shop owner stumbled upon the great-tasting combo of saltwater and taffy when his candy shop flooded with seawater. Whether or not you believe that is up to you; regardless, grab some on your next New Jersey visit.
New Mexico: Biscochitos
New Mexico's most iconic snack, biscochitos, can double as a satisfactory treat for your sweet tooth. The cookie recipe was introduced to the state by Spanish settlers and features cinnamon and anise flavors, as well as some brandy. You can typically find it at celebratory events — think weddings or graduations — but you can also make them at home as long as you can get your hands on some anise seeds.
New York: Buffalo wings
No, Buffalo wings are not made from buffalo meat. The now-famous appetizer-slash-snack food is named after Buffalo, New York, the city in which it was founded. It's by no means exclusive to the state, but it is one of the most iconic things to come out of the state, and New York takes great pride in its wing-laden history. The next time you're there, venture to Buffalo and eat your way down the Buffalo Wing Trail or attend the National Buffalo Wing Festival.
North Carolina: Krispy Kreme donuts
A hankering for hot, fresh doughnuts has sent me to Krispy Kreme on more than one occasion, and the now-nationwide chain is one you should visit if you happen to live near a location. For all of its modern fame, the origins of the company were humble. It was founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 1937; impressively, the original location is still standing. Keep an eye out for the "Hot Now" sign, which, if lit, lets customers know their doughnuts will be freshly made.
North Dakota: Chippers
It would have been easy enough for North Dakotans to call their iconic state snack chocolate-covered potato chips, but we're happy they invented a quaint colloquialism instead: chippers. The sweet and salty snack was invented at Carol Widman's Candy Co. in North Dakota, and though the company only has two locations, you don't have to make the journey out there to try these treats. It's easy enough to make a convincing dupe from your home kitchen.
Ohio: Buckeyes
Fortunately, buckeyes are easy to make at home, so you don't have to travel to Ohio to get a taste of this statewide delicacy. Buckeyes are named after the nut that they bear resemblance to (which you definitely shouldn't eat, as it's poisonous). A chocolate coating houses a peanut butter interior, with some peanut butter visible on top to give the snack its signature "buckeye" appearance, and they're pretty easy to find should you visit Ohio.
Oklahoma: Fried pies
Fried pies can be found throughout the state of Oklahoma, but some of the state's favorites come from Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies off of exit 51 near Davis, Oklahoma. Several Oklahoma Reddit users asked about their favorite state snacks mentioned Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies. It's a simple snack in theory that's absolutely delightful when well-executed and consists of a fruit filling folded inside of pie crust before being deep-fried.
Oregon: Marionberries
As with Montana's huckleberries, you won't necessarily find Oregonians snacking on marionberries everywhere you look, but marionberry snack goods are plentiful and treasured. The hybrid berry was invented in Corvallis, Oregon, and can only be found in the state. If you find yourself in Oregon, make the berry part of your snack time, whether you chow down on a slice of marionberry pie, enjoy some marionberry ice cream, or spread marionberry jam on toast.
Pensylvania: Pretzels
Pretzels may not have been invented in Pennsylvania, but they've certainly built a legacy in the state. In fact, Pennsylvania is the top world producer of both soft and hard pretzels, and many well-known pretzel companies (like Snyder's and Auntie Anne's) are heavily tied to the state. If you're ever near Akron, Pennsylvania, it's worth stopping at Martin's to taste hard pretzels made by hand; Philly visitors can grab a soft pretzel from Center City Pretzel Co.
Rhode Island: Clam cakes
Since clamming is particularly popular in Rhode Island, it makes sense that the state would devise numerous ways to consume the tasty delicacy. One of the most popular clam cuisines (and the state's most iconic snack) is the clam cake. You can find these shellfish bites at various clam shacks around the state, and each puts its own twist on the classic; typically, its base is a simple batter (made with flour, water, baking powder, salt, and clam juice) which is combined with clam pieces before being fried.
South Carolina: Boiled peanuts
One other state can claim boiled peanuts as its most iconic snack, and it's no accident that it neighbors the snack's other state, Georgia. Boiled peanuts were actually designated South Carolina's official state snack in 2006. It tracks considering the state's long-entwined history with the treat, which can be traced all the way back to the 1800s. You don't need to hunt down historical locations to find it, though — the snack is plentifully available at stores and roadside stands.
South Dakota: Chislic
Take care not to mistake South Dakota's most iconic snack for kebab — chislic is much more particular in its preparation, and South Dakotans take great pride in what's been named their "official nosh." The meat skewers (which can be deep-fried or grilled) are typically made with cubes of venison, lamb, or beef. They aren't hard to find at many state restaurants and are often served alongside a sauce. Though typically consumed as a snack-size appetizer, once you try them, you may find yourself eating a meal's worth of them.
Tennessee: Moon pies
You've probably heard of moon pies, but did you know that the popular packaged snack was invented in Tennessee? Moon pies have been a state staple since their invention in 1917, when they were an instant hit among coal miners who needed a small, filling treat to pack in their lunch pails. It didn't take long for moon pie fever to catch — they were already being factory-produced in 1929 and became popular nationwide, especially during World War II.
Texas: Beaver nuggets
Beaver nuggets are not made from beavers, nor are they similar to the nuggets you're probably used to consuming. Texas' most iconic snack is named after a state symbol, Buc-ee's beaver mascot. Beaver nuggets are a sweet, crunchy treat traditionally made of corn puffs coated in brown sugar caramel, though there are other flavors. Dying to try the snack but nowhere near Texas? We have some good news — Buc-ee's beaver nuggets are available on Amazon.
Utah: Jell-O
Jell-O was named the official snack of Utah in 2001, and though it's not unique to the state, Utah's population does have a unique affinity for the snack. Its popularity in the state has a lot to do with Utah's religious leanings, particularly Mormonism. Jell-O is considered by many to be a family-friendly snack, which made it easy to adopt into the religious culture in Utah, and the state has regarded it as a favored snack; it's easy to make in large quantities and enjoyed by adults and children alike.
Vermont: Sugar on snow
Vermont's most iconic snack, sugar on snow, is no metaphorical name. It's popularly made after a fresh snowfall by literally pouring sugar on snow. To be more precise — maple syrup is heated up to around 235 degrees Fahrenheit before being poured on fresh snow and left to solidify until it reaches a taffy-like consistency. Since sugar-on-snow is an easily homemade treat, it's one you can try for yourself the next time you see fresh snowfall.
Virginia: Peanuts
Peanuts have been a part of Virginia history since the first crop was grown in 1842. The state quickly became the biggest peanut producer in the U.S. and was recognized for producing the best peanuts, so it's fitting that the crop became a popular snack among residents and throughout the rest of the country. They provided a quick, easy, and coveted form of sustenance for Civil War soldiers; nowadays, you can find Virginia peanuts all over the country.
Washington: Rainier cherries
Washington is home to the famously sweet Rainier cherry, which we're giving the title of the state's most iconic snack. If you visit the state when they're in season, you might be able to get your hands on some fresh ones for snacking at Pike Place — otherwise, opt for dried Rainier cherries. Like the other berries on our list, anything that utilizes Rainier cherries should be enjoyed as a snack, especially Rainier cherry pie.
West Virginia: Pepperoni rolls
Only West Virginians know what a true pepperoni roll is — a delicious, filling treat that was created in the state by the Italian immigrant mining community. Pepperoni rolls are incredibly simple and thus became a popular non-perishable snack miners would take to work with them. To make it yourself, bake pepperoni inside Italian bread; if you want to taste the best ones, though, a trip to West Virginia may be in order.
Wisconsin: Cheese curds
Of course cheese has to be part of Wisconsin's most iconic snack. What's a state to do with a plethora of cheese? Come up with inventive ways to consume it, like separating the curds from the whey and deep-frying them to crispy perfection. The result is a sumptuous snack food that's plentiful throughout Wisconsin. If you're not near the state, they're easy enough to make at home as long as you have access to cheese curds, but fair warning — once you've had one, you won't want to stop.
Wyoming: Wyoming-made jerky
Finally, our last iconic state snack harkens back to the wild Western times of Wyoming, when waste was minimal and preservation plentiful. A quick look around Wyoming's snack scene will likely find you face-to-face with the largest variety of jerky you've ever seen. Wyoming makes jerky out of different meats that can be found throughout the state, including beef, buffalo, and elk, and is commonly called "cowboy jerky."
Methodology
To compile this list of the most iconic snacks, we considered a few factors. If a particular snack was invented in a certain state it had a higher chance of getting the spot, as opposed to snacks that were merely popular in the state. We also considered a snack's uniqueness — if you're unlikely to find a certain snack outside of its state, that snack had a high chance of being named the state's most iconic snack. Some pairings were easy (like bourbon balls and Kentucky), and others were harder to pin down, like Connecticut and Pez.
Overall, we tried to balance snack diversity with popularity and cultural affinity. When picking snacks on this list, we looked for snacks that had something to contribute to the state's story or that played a notable role in its history. So, while your state's most iconic snack may not be your own favorite, it will be a snack that brings some pride to your state's name.