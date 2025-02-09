The Most Iconic Snack In Every State

Food plays a wildly important role in cultural identity. If you've ever visited a foreign country and seen an unfamiliar dish served everywhere, then you've experienced the importance of cultural expression through food firsthand. But you don't have to travel overseas to get a taste of regionally-specific foods. Simply visiting a different part of the U.S. can introduce you to new, unique foods — all it takes is crossing state borders.

When snack time rolls around, what you reach for may be heavily influenced by where you live, especially if your state is known for having an iconic snack food. Some states take pride in their brands of chips, others may be known for inventing a now-famous snack, and still more might have snacks that boast famous state ingredients. We took a deep dive into states' snack cultures to dig up the most iconic snack in each. While some were no-brainers, others were slightly more pick-and-choose; if deciding between multiple options, we focused on the uniqueness to the state rather than popularity among citizens in the state. The next time you take yourself on a cross-country road trip, don't pass through any states without sampling its most iconic snack food.

